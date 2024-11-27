BIZTECH
Mexico warns Trump's tariffs could destroy 400,000 US jobs
Proposed tariffs would strike a "massive blow" to US companies, sending costs soaring to unprecedented levels, with consumers set to bear the brunt of the impact, cautions Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.
Trump recently announced he will impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, and 10% on Chinese goods. / Photo: AA / AA
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
November 27, 2024

Mexico has said the United States will be shooting itself in the foot if President-elect Donald Trump implements his threats to impose 25-percent tariffs on Mexican imports.

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned that the cost to US companies of the tariffs on Mexico would be "huge."

"Around 400,000 jobs will be lost" in the United States, he said, citing a study based on figures from US carmakers that manufacture in Mexico.

Trump on Monday fired the warning shot in a looming trade war with the top three US trading partners by threatening to impose huge tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China if they failed to stop illegal migration and drug smuggling into the United States.

He said he would charge 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10 percent on Chinese goods "above any additional tariffs" on the world' s second-biggest economy.

Ebrard said the tariffs would also hit US consumers hard.

Ebrard cited the US market for pickup trucks, most of which are manufactured in Mexico, as an example, claiming the tariffs would add $3,000 to the cost of a new vehicle.

"The impact of this measure will chiefly be felt by consumers in the United States... That is why we say that it would be a shot in the foot," he said, speaking alongside President Claudia Sheinbaum during her regular morning conference.

Later on Wednesday, Sheinbaum spoke with Trump about migration and security.

"I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump. We discussed Mexico's strategy regarding the phenomenon of migration," Sheinbaum said on X.

"We also talked about strengthening collaboration... and about the campaign we are conducting in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl."

Retaliatory tariffs

Mexico and China have been particularly vociferous in their opposition to Trump's threats of a trade war from day one of his second presidential term, which begins on January 20.

Sheinbaum has declared the threats "unacceptable" and pointed out that Mexico's drug cartels exist mainly to serve drug use in the United States.

She has written to Trump to propose a meeting, which she says would happen "ideally" before he takes office.

China has warned that "no one will win a trade war."

During his first term as president, Trump launched full-blown trade hostilities with Beijing, imposing significant tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

China responded with retaliatory tariffs on American products, particularly affecting US farmers.

The US, Mexico, and Canada are tied to a three-decade-old largely duty-free trade agreement, called the USMCA, that was renegotiated under Trump after he complained that US businesses, especially automakers, were losing out.

SOURCE:AFP
