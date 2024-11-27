Mexico has said the United States will be shooting itself in the foot if President-elect Donald Trump implements his threats to impose 25-percent tariffs on Mexican imports.

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned that the cost to US companies of the tariffs on Mexico would be "huge."

"Around 400,000 jobs will be lost" in the United States, he said, citing a study based on figures from US carmakers that manufacture in Mexico.

Trump on Monday fired the warning shot in a looming trade war with the top three US trading partners by threatening to impose huge tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China if they failed to stop illegal migration and drug smuggling into the United States.

He said he would charge 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10 percent on Chinese goods "above any additional tariffs" on the world' s second-biggest economy.

Ebrard said the tariffs would also hit US consumers hard.

Ebrard cited the US market for pickup trucks, most of which are manufactured in Mexico, as an example, claiming the tariffs would add $3,000 to the cost of a new vehicle.

"The impact of this measure will chiefly be felt by consumers in the United States... That is why we say that it would be a shot in the foot," he said, speaking alongside President Claudia Sheinbaum during her regular morning conference.

Later on Wednesday, Sheinbaum spoke with Trump about migration and security.

"I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump. We discussed Mexico's strategy regarding the phenomenon of migration," Sheinbaum said on X.

"We also talked about strengthening collaboration... and about the campaign we are conducting in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl."