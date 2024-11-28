Thursday, November 28, 2024

1634 GMT — The Lebanese army has accused Israel of violating a ceasefire "several times" since it went into effect the previous day after more than 13 months of hostilities with Hezbollah.

"The Israeli enemy violated the deal several times," the army said, citing air strikes and attacks on Lebanese territory with "various weapons".

1818 GMT — Conditions have improved for prisoner swap deal: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that conditions for reaching a possible deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza have considerably improved.

Asked about a possible hostage deal in an interview with local Channel 14, Netanyahu said: "I think the conditions have very much changed for the better."

1714 GMT — Over 60 MPs urge UK govt to sanction Israel for violating int'l law

More than 60 British lawmakers from seven political parties have called on Foreign Secretary David Lammy to impose sanctions on Israel, citing "repeated violations of international law."

The letter was sent to Lammy on Wednesday night and spearheaded by independent MPs Richard Burgon and Imran Hussain.

Among the signatories are prominent political figures, including former Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, and Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer.

Other lawmakers representing Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, and the Scottish National Party, also joined the call.

1702 GMT — Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push is 'overdue but important': Erdogan

The US president's new push for a ceasefire in Gaza comes belatedly but is still important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"President (Joe) Biden's announcement of a new initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza is a step that is long overdue but nonetheless an important one," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference in the capital Ankara alongside the visiting sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

"Regional and global peace cannot be achieved unless an urgent, just, lasting ceasefire is established in Gaza," President Erdogan said, speaking the day after a truce took effect between Lebanon and Israel after months of cross-border fighting.

"Since the very beginning of these conflicts, we have repeatedly expressed our readiness to do whatever is necessary, whether through mediation or as guarantors, to secure a lasting cease-fire.

"Today, we stand firm in the same position. We will not hesitate to do whatever is required to establish calm and peace in Gaza,” he added.

1612 GMT — Israel's military loosens some home front restrictions on gatherings

The Israeli military has said it was ending some protective restrictions that had limited the size of gatherings in parts of central and northern Israel.

The change was made following a situational assessment, the military said.

1432 GMT — Lebanon's death toll reaches 3,961

Lebanon's Health Ministry has said that 3,961 people had been killed and 16,520 wounded in more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war.

"The total number of dead and wounded since the start of the aggression until Tuesday reached 3,961 dead and 16,520 wounded," a ministry statement said, adding that the increased numbers were also due to "dead being removed from under the rubble".

1421 GMT — Gaza death toll due to Israeli bombings tops 44,300

At least 44,330 Palestinians have been killed and 104,933 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the enclave's Health Ministry said in a statement.

1412 GMT — Yemen's Houthis to continue attacks on Israel

Yemen's Houthi group will keep up their attacks on Israel, their leader said, two days into a ceasefire in Israel's war in Lebanon.

"The operations from the Yemeni front to support the Palestinian people with missiles and drones towards the Israeli enemy are continuing," Abdulmalik Al-Huthi said on the group's Al-Masirah TV station.

1313 GMT — Israel renews curfew for southern Lebanon residents

The Israeli military has renewed the curfew for southern Lebanon residents, restricting movement south of the Litani river, according to a statement.

1219 GMT — Israeli foreign minister looks to Washington to 'punish' the ICC

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he believed the United States would punish the International Criminal Court for having issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister.

"I tend to believe that in Washington, legislation is going to take place very shortly against the ICC and whoever cooperates with it," Saar told a joint press conference with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

Saar added that Israel would finish the 14-month-old war on Gaza when it "achieves its objectives" of returning hostages being held by Hamas and ensuring the resistance group no longer controls the Palestinian enclave.

1204 GMT — Israeli fire wounds two in Lebanon despite ceasefire: report

Lebanese official media said Israeli fire wounded two people in a border village, a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect.

A Lebanese military source said the armed forces were extending their deployment in the country's south, without approaching Israeli-controlled areas, following the ceasefire that ended two months of all-out war and more than a year of hostilities.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said two people were wounded in the village of Markaba "due to the enemy targeting" of a square in the village.

1038 GMT — All EU members are 'obliged' to arrest Netanyahu

All EU member states “are under an obligation to execute arrest warrants issued by the ICC,” EU spokesperson Peter Stano told Anadolu in a written statement, specifically noting the warrants issued for two top Israeli officials in the ongoing war on Gaza.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), in a landmark move last week, issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where more than 44,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

Before his dismissal earlier this month, Gallant led the persecution of the ongoing war.

While some EU countries announced they would implement the warrants if the Israeli officials set foot on their territory, others were less clear, and one said there would be no arrests.

0958 GMT — Israel claims ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon violated

Israel's military has said that an arrival of suspects, was detected in several areas in southern Lebanon, and called it a violation of a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

0926 GMT — Israel’s Gantz calls on Netanyahu to return hostages, block settlers

Former Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has called on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring back hostages from Gaza, not to allow settlers into the enclave.

"We must get the hostages out of Gaza, and not allow other settlers to enter the strip,” Gantz told the local FM 103 radio.

“We have blessed settlements in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), so let us preserve them," he said.

"We have nothing to look for in Gaza except the hostages and security.”