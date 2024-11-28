Rawhi Fattouh has been named as the temporary replacement for Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas when the post becomes vacant.

Abbas, 89, still rules despite his term as head of the Palestinian Authority ending in 2009, and has resisted pressure to appoint a successor or a vice president.

Under current Palestinian law, the speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) takes over the Palestinian Authority in the event of a power vacuum.

But the PLC no longer exists since Abbas officially dissolved it in 2018 after more than a decade of tensions between his party, Fatah, and Hamas, which came to power in Gaza in 2007.

In a decree on Wednesday, Abbas said the Palestinian National Council chairman, Rawhi Fattuh, 75, would be his temporary replacement should the position become vacant.

"If the position of the president of the national authority becomes vacant in the absence of the legislative council, the Palestinian National Council president shall assume the duties... temporarily," it said.