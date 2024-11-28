Some 53 percent of French people want Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government to fall due to anger over his proposed budget, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for Sud Radio published.

The poll indicated that 67 percent opposed Barnier's budget, which aims to cut France's spiralling public deficit through $63 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts, while 33 percent backed it.

Barnier's government could fall before Christmas, and perhaps even by next week, if far-right and leftist foes force a no-confidence motion that he is likely to lose, according to a dozen sources from across the political spectrum.