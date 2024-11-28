WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 50 percent of French people want government to fall, survey finds
A majority of French citizens oppose Barnier's €60 billion deficit-reduction plan, with polls revealing widespread anger and calls for President Macron’s resignation if his government falls.
Over 50 percent of French people want government to fall, survey finds
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 28, 2024

Some 53 percent of French people want Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government to fall due to anger over his proposed budget, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for Sud Radio published.

The poll indicated that 67 percent opposed Barnier's budget, which aims to cut France's spiralling public deficit through $63 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts, while 33 percent backed it.

Barnier's government could fall before Christmas, and perhaps even by next week, if far-right and leftist foes force a no-confidence motion that he is likely to lose, according to a dozen sources from across the political spectrum.

RECOMMENDED

The findings in the Ifop-Fiducial poll were based on a survey of 1,006 people carried out on November 26 and November 27.

In an Elabe poll for BFM TV on Wednesday, 63 percent of those surveyed said President Emmanuel Macron should resign if Barnier's government fell.

RelatedProtests erupt across France after Macron picks Barnier as prime minister
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files