China decries alleged US 'persecution' following prisoner swap
The US has also announced the release of three American citizens who had been imprisoned in China for years.
The breakthrough signals Beijing's possible willingness to engage with the outgoing Biden administration before Trump assumes office in January. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024

China has condemned the alleged "persecution" of its citizens by the United States after the two nations conducted a rare prisoner swap, state media reported.

Beijing has "always firmly opposed the US side's suppression and persecution of Chinese citizens for political purposes," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday during a press briefing in Beijing.

Mao stated that three Chinese citizens, who were "wrongfully detained by the US", had safely returned to China.

Her remarks came after Washington announced the exchange, under which three Americans, whom it described as "wrongfully" detained in China, were released and are now in US custody.

Mao further noted: "A fugitive who had been on the run in the US for many years was sent back to China this time."

She added, "This shows that no place can forever be a paradise for evading justice."

The spokeswoman reaffirmed China's commitment to "safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens" and its determination to "relentlessly pursue fugitives and recover stolen assets".

Rare diplomatic breakthrough

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House announced the release of three American citizens who had been imprisoned in China for years.

The three individuals — Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung — had been designated by the US government as wrongfully detained. Swidan had faced a death sentence on drug charges, while Li and Leung were imprisoned on espionage charges.

"Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years," the White House said in a statement.

This development follows China's release of David Lin, a Christian pastor from California, two months ago. Lin had spent nearly 20 years in prison after being convicted of contract fraud.

The release of Americans deemed wrongfully detained has been a key agenda item in US-China discussions.

Wednesday's breakthrough signals a possible willingness from Beijing to engage with the outgoing Democratic administration before Republican President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
