On October 30, the European Commission released its latest country report on Türkiye, offering a critical assessment of its long-stalled EU accession process.

As in previous years, the report highlights political and economic divergences, but this time it places particular emphasis on Türkiye’s increasingly independent foreign policy.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs' rejection of the EU's assessments in the 2024 Türkiye report by calling it "unfair" highlights the significant differences between Ankara and the bloc.

Despite the familiar litany of criticisms and counterclaims, the strategic rationale for rapprochement has never been more compelling.

"The relationship between the EU and candidate countries is asymmetrical to the advantage of the EU. As the EU decides who can join under which conditions, what the EU says in its reports is of particular importance and critical,” Dr Erhan Icener, a professor of Political Science and International Relations at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, tells TRT World.

For close observers of Türkiye-EU relations, this acrimony is unsurprising. Accession talks have been effectively frozen, stalled by disputes over the Copenhagen political criteria and unresolved tensions around the Cyprus island.

Still, the relationship persists. Both sides recognise that their mutual interdependence—whether in trade, migration, or security—necessitates dialogue. The question is not whether dialogue is necessary but how to rebuild it in a way that reflects contemporary realities.

Economic imperatives

Since the establishment of the Customs Union in 1996, economic interdependence has been a cornerstone of Türkiye-EU relations. The agreement bolstered Türkiye’s industrial growth and integration into the global economy.

By opening access to one of the largest markets in the world, the Customs Union transformed Türkiye into a competitive player in global trade, fostering innovation and export-driven growth.

Trade between the two entities reached €198.3 billion ($209 billion) in 2022, underscoring the enduring importance of this partnership. Türkiye remains one of the European Union's (EU) largest trading partners.

Despite its successes, the agreement's limited scope—excluding key sectors like agriculture, services, and digital trade—has reduced its relevance in a rapidly evolving global economic landscape, making its modernisation a strategic imperative for both sides.

“Modernising the Customs Union is not just an economic necessity but a strategic imperative for Türkiye to maintain and enhance its trade advantage with the EU”, says Haluk Nuray, the IKV (Economic Development Foundation) Brussels Representative, to TRT World.

Expanding the Customs Union to include digital and green economies could unlock new opportunities for both sides. Yet, such a step requires overcoming political hurdles, including restrictions imposed by the EU in 2019 following tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Despite political disputes, trade remains a neutral ground that can pave the way for broader reconciliation, experts say.

Since the EU is looking for re-engagement with Türkiye, Icener highlights that “trade relations dictate that the EU and Türkiye should continue to cooperate,” emphasising the potential of economic partnerships as a foundation for rekindling political dialogue.

Cyprus conundrum

The Cyprus dispute remains the thorniest issue in Türkiye-EU relations. The EU’s 2004 decision to admit the Greek-administered Southern Cyprus into the union, despite the failure of the Annan Plan for reunification, entrenched divisions rather than resolving them.

"The Europeanisation of the Cyprus issue has not borne fruit. Instead, it has complicated Türkiye-EU relations and contributed to an enduring stalemate," Icener said.

From Türkiye’s perspective, the EU’s alignment with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration reflects a lack of neutrality. This has led to growing mistrust, not only among Turkish policymakers but also within the Turkish public.