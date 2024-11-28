With temperatures falling to around 15C at night, Eyad Khalaf has been struggling to find a tent, tarpaulin, or any materials to help fortify the feeble shed sheltering his five children and four grandchildren in a devastated Khan Younis.

With the help of a neighbour and his children, Khalaf spreads a borrowed tarpaulin over the shack in a desperate attempt to block some of the multiple holes bringing in chilly gusts of air. But the extra layer offers no real warmth, nor protects the family from rainwater.

"After 13 months of genocide, how much longer can we endure?" Khalaf asks TRT World despairingly. "Why is the world silent in the face of our tragedy? Do they not see our children shivering from the cold and suffering from hunger?"

As Gaza's drained population faces a second winter since Israel launched its war on the enclave last October, access to humanitarian aid has reached a record low.

Despite global pressure and a warning to Tel Aviv from the United States to improve humanitarian conditions for the 2.3 million people stranded in the enclave, of whom 1.9 million people are displaced, Israel is accused of continuing to block and impede relief and essentials from reaching Gaza.

Miserable living conditions

According to OCHA, only 1,140 humanitarian trucks were permitted to enter Gaza in the first 16 days of November. That's a daily average of only 71 humanitarian trucks, which is well below the average of 500 trucks that entered Gaza every working day before the war.

The outcome is miserable living conditions.

Aside from the "alarmingly deteriorating" food security conditions across Gaza, particularly in the cutoff northern region but also quickly spreading in the central and southern governorates, the majority of displaced people are living in tents that aren't inhabitable.

With winter's first rain, displacement camps and centres are flooded with rainwater. The conditions are ripe for the spread of communicable and waterborne diseases—diseases that adversely affect children and lead to preventable deaths.

Winter in Gaza began around mid-November, with winds picking up pace, rain falling and temperatures dropping, especially at night. Along the coast, they could reach as low as 11C. The season is expected to last until late February, during which temperatures can fall to 5C or lower.

"Naturally, winter is a season of rain that everyone looks forward to every year. However, for the displaced and those living in destroyed homes, this season has become a curse. It's real torture, in every aspect of our daily lives," Khalaf said.

Mohamed Abdul Ghafour, director of the Wafaa Al-Muhsineen Charitable Foundation in Gaza, said that last winter was easier compared to the current one for many reasons.

"Last winter, Rafah was not invaded by the occupation army, and therefore the displaced population was less. Currently, however, there are more displaced people crammed in smaller spaces, in al-Mawasi and the partially destroyed city of Khan Younis or Deir al-Balah in the centre of the Strip, which means resources are fewer."

He added that far more humanitarian supplies were allowed last winter.

'Death is better'

Khalaf said he is consumed with worry. He watches his family, which once lived a comfortable life in their two-story concrete house for years, suffer from destitution in the current shack which they've built from tin sheets salvaged from their now-destroyed home.

"(The shack) becomes unbearably cold at night, reminiscent of a refrigerator, despite the sun warming it during the day. It is covered in tin, but with numerous large holes allowing cold air to enter, creating an even chillier environment inside," he explained.

He tries to comfort his children, but the father's focus has been on finding ways to cope with the rain and severe cold.

His concerns are the same as many others, whose tents and shelters have been worn out by year-long exposure to the elements and repeated displacements, and offer little protection against the biting cold and building rainwater.

"During winter, we're constantly on edge. The most painful concern is the potential collapse of the shack, which happened to me last winter during the fierce winds. In those moments, you wish you had been killed in the bombing instead," he said.

Israel has killed nearly 44,000 people in Gaza over the past year. Thousands more are believed to be buried beneath the rubble that is now filling up with rainwater.