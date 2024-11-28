As the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah continues to hold, relief intertwines with uncertainty across Lebanon.

Highways are clogged with cars as families rush back to their villages in the south and east, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Cars and vans, overloaded with mattresses, suitcases, and furniture, stream through bombed-out cities like Tyre. Some vehicles bear Lebanese flags, and drivers sound their horns in a bittersweet celebration.

Yet, the optimism surrounding the ceasefire is overshadowed by the devastation that cannot be undone.

Homecoming to ruins

In Zibqin, a southern Lebanese village scarred by relentless bombing, Asya Atwi surveyed the rubble of what was once her home. Standing with her husband and daughter, she said, “The important thing is that we’re back, against Israel’s will and against the will of all the enemies. We will sleep on the rubble.”

Her words resonate with many returning residents. In Beirut’s southern suburbs, others like Zahi Hijazi are coming back to homes irreparably damaged.

“Our lifetime’s savings... All this destruction,” said the 67-year-old as he stood amidst the ruins of his apartment.