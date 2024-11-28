The plight of Christian communities in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and until this week Lebanon, has become an urgent issue amidst the broader conflict in the Middle East. As Israel continues its genocidal campaigns and occupation policies, Arab Christians are facing widespread persecution, economic strangulation, and displacement, raising significant concerns about their survival and cultural preservation.

Along with the inevitable human toll from the violence, there’s also the very real destruction of a people’s cultural and religious heritage. In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces desecrated a church in the Christian village of Deir Mimas, while aerial bombardments levelled the second-oldest evangelical church in Syria and Lebanon.

These acts are part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pattern of targeting Arab Christians, a minority community with deep and historic roots in the region.

Bethlehem, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ and a symbol of Christianity’s rich history, is a case in point. Palestinian Christians in the city have long suffered from economic and social constraints imposed by the Israeli occupation. In 2024, the Israeli government imposed additional taxes on churches and Christian institutions in Jerusalem and other Palestinian cities. These taxes, which violate international law, have exacerbated the economic struggles of the Christian community, forcing many to abandon their ancestral homes.

Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers have seized land from Palestinian Christians in the occupied West Bank, rendering countless families homeless. This is compounded by a lack of international intervention, leaving Palestinian Christians to fend for themselves against systematic displacement and demographic manipulation. And there is more.

Netanyahu’s demographic plansNetanyahu’s policies have fuelled concerns about the deliberate marginalisation of Arab Christians. A 2024 settlement plan introduced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich aims to connect illegal Israeli settlements in the Gush Etzion bloc to Jerusalem, encroaching on Palestinian land, including the few remaining Christian villages in the West Bank.

The plan not only displaces Christian residents but also alters the religious and cultural identity of these areas. For example, the valley of Al-Makhrur, a rare Christian stronghold in the region, risks being swallowed up by settlement expansions. Netanyahu’s silence on these policies suggests complicity in a broader strategy of forced displacement and demographic engineering that threatens to erase the Christian presence in Palestine.

Despite these alarming developments, the international response has been largely muted. The United Nations has passed resolutions condemning Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, but no concrete sanctions or coordinated actions have followed. This lack of accountability enables continued violations against Arab Christians, reinforcing a troubling double standard in how the global community addresses human rights abuses.

The situation has drawn sporadic attention from global leaders. In late 2024, Pope Francis called for an investigation into what he described as the “potential” genocide in Gaza. However, framing the crisis as “potential” fails to acknowledge the grim reality: Arab Christians are facing systematic persecution that meets the criteria for crimes against humanity, as evidenced by International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants issued against Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

Transnational agenda of genocide against Christians

The persecution of Arab Christians is not confined to Gaza and the West Bank. It remains an integral part of Netanyahu’s transnational strategy of destroying Arab Christians which are seen as part of the wider ‘Arab Problem’ that Netanyahu has hinted at within Israel, prior to the Gaza genocide.