TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Keffiyeh-decorated peace balloons float over Cappadocia
Prepared and launched by the Foundation for Culture and Civilization (KUME), hot-air balloons soared through the skies of Cappadocia.
Keffiyeh-decorated peace balloons float over Cappadocia
The Palestinian keffiyeh has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 28, 2024

The Israeli genocide in Gaza has been protested in Cappadocia with keffiyeh-patterned hot-air balloons.

Prepared and launched by the Foundation for Culture and Civilization (KUME), the keffiyeh-adorned balloons soared gracefully through the skies of Cappadocia.

The Palestinian keffiyeh, a powerful symbol of national identity and resilience, has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The announcement was made by the Palestinian Ministry of Culture on November 16 — “National Keffiyeh Day”.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinian Culture Minister Emad Hamdan highlighted the keffiyeh’s role in embodying Palestinian unity amid a struggle that has spanned many decades.

For many decades, the Palestinian keffiyeh has served as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The traditional garment — often draped around a supporter’s head or neck in varying styles — has different names depending on the country: It is called a “shemagh” in Jordan and Syria and a “ghutra” in the Gulf states.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links