The Israeli genocide in Gaza has been protested in Cappadocia with keffiyeh-patterned hot-air balloons.

Prepared and launched by the Foundation for Culture and Civilization (KUME), the keffiyeh-adorned balloons soared gracefully through the skies of Cappadocia.

The Palestinian keffiyeh, a powerful symbol of national identity and resilience, has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The announcement was made by the Palestinian Ministry of Culture on November 16 — “National Keffiyeh Day”.