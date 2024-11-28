Beijing has said it was conducting air and naval patrols around a contested shoal in the South China Sea to "resolutely defend" its national sovereignty.

The "combat readiness patrols" were to strengthen "vigilance in the sea and air space around the territorial areas of Huangyan Dao," Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said in a statement on Thursday, using the Chinese name for Scarborough Shoal.

China has organised air and naval forces throughout November, the statement added.

Beijing claims the waters around Scarborough Shoal a chain of reefs that it seized from the Philippines in 2012.

The triangular chain of reefs and rocks is 240 kilometres west of the Philippines' main island of Luzon and nearly 900 kilometres from the nearest major Chinese land mass of Hainan.

Philippine and Chinese vessels have clashed frequently in the past year, resulting in injuries and damages.

Escalating tensions