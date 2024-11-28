A delegation from a UN Commission of Inquiry has visited prosecutors in the Turkish capital to review the investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in Palestine and collect evidence of alleged violations of international law.

The prosecutors on Thursday provided the UN representatives with details of their investigation into Eygi’s death.

The delegation is set to present information from their meetings with officials on Eygi’s killing to the UN Human Rights Council.

During the meeting, which lasted about two hours, the UN officials were told that Türkiye exercised its jurisdiction under domestic law to investigate Eygi’s killing by Israeli soldiers.

The officials were shown photos of the moments when Eygi was directly targeted and shot by the soldiers.

Evidence was also shared demonstrating that Eygi carried no weapons or sticks and was an innocent activist.