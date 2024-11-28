TÜRKİYE
UN delegation visits Turkish prosecutors to learn more about Eygi's killing
Delegation visits prosecutors in Turkish capital Ankara to review evidence related to September 6 killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.
Aysenur has been murdered by Israel’s occupation forces in the occupied West Bank. / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
November 28, 2024

A delegation from a UN Commission of Inquiry has visited prosecutors in the Turkish capital to review the investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in Palestine and collect evidence of alleged violations of international law.

The prosecutors on Thursday provided the UN representatives with details of their investigation into Eygi’s death.

The delegation is set to present information from their meetings with officials on Eygi’s killing to the UN Human Rights Council.

During the meeting, which lasted about two hours, the UN officials were told that Türkiye exercised its jurisdiction under domestic law to investigate Eygi’s killing by Israeli soldiers.

The officials were shown photos of the moments when Eygi was directly targeted and shot by the soldiers.

Evidence was also shared demonstrating that Eygi carried no weapons or sticks and was an innocent activist.

"Premeditated murder under crimes against humanity"

Turkish prosecutors on September 11 opened an investigation into the killing of Eygi, 26, who was shot dead by Israeli forces on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara said that on Sept. 18, they received documents from Palestinian authorities related to the ongoing investigation.

These included the autopsy report, crime scene photos, and witness statements.

According to the prosecutor's office, the case is being investigated as premeditated murder under crimes against humanity.

