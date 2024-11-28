TÜRKİYE
TRT's documentary 'Holy Redemption' wins ABU Producers' Choice Award
TRT bagged the prestigious award at a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.
Holy Redemption / Others
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
November 28, 2024

TRT World's investigative documentary 'Holy Redemption' has won the Producers' Choice Award at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union's (ABU) TV documentary screening and exchange meeting in Kuala Lumpur this month.

The documentary documents how Palestinian lands are being gradually occupied with Israeli support. For the first time, the process is fully exposed to the world through footage obtained from within the outposts where the radical group known as “Hilltop Youth,” referred to by Israeli media as Israel’s version of Daesh, is being trained.

'Holy Redemption' has already won international recognition including the Best Documentary and Programme Award at the 7th Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival.

SOURCE:TRT World
