WORLD
2 MIN READ
If Ukraine uses 'dirty bomb', Russia will use all its weapons: Putin
Ukraine inherited nuclear weapons from the erstwhile Soviet Union after its 1991 collapse, but gave them up under a 1994 agreement, in return for security assurances.
If Ukraine uses 'dirty bomb', Russia will use all its weapons: Putin
Russia has repeatedly said, without providing evidence, that Ukraine might use such a device. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would use all weapons at its disposal against Ukraine if Kiev were to acquire nuclear arms.

The New York Times reported last week that some unidentified Western officials had suggested US President Joe Biden could give Ukraine nuclear weapons before he leaves office.

"If the country which we are essentially at war with now becomes a nuclear power, what do we do? In this case, we will use all, I want to emphasise this, precisely all means of destruction available to Russia. Everything: we will not allow it. We'll be watching their every move", Putin said during a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"If officially someone were to transfer something, then that would mean a violation of all the non-proliferation commitments they have made," Putin said.

Putin also said it was practically impossible for Ukraine to produce a nuclear weapon, but that it might be able to make some kind of "dirty bomb", a conventional bomb laced with radioactive material to spread contamination.

RECOMMENDED

In that case, Russia would respond appropriately, he said.

Russia has repeatedly said, without providing evidence, that Ukraine might use such a device.

Ukraine inherited nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union after its 1991 collapse, but gave them up under a 1994 agreement, the Budapest Memorandum, in return for security assurances from Russia, the United States and Britain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly complained that the move left his country without security, citing this as a reason it should be admitted to NATO - something Moscow strongly opposes.

RelatedIs Russia using Ukrainian bombers to bomb Ukraine?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files