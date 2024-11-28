A military delegation from Libya has been hosted at the Turkish National Defence Ministry in the capital Ankara.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission delegation was invited by Türkiye to discuss additional steps that can be taken for the peace, stability, and security of the North African country, said a ministry statement on Thursday.

It praised the work done by the commission on confidence-building measures and contributing to the stability of Libya, saying that ideas were exchanged on the development of joint activities between east and west.

“At this stage, we confirmed that we will continue to provide all kinds of support and contribution to the development of joint activities,” the ministry said.