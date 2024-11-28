TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hosts Libyan military joint commission, promotes peace, stability
Military Commission delegation is invited by Türkiye to discuss additional steps that can be taken for the peace, stability, and security of the North African country.
By Meryem Demirhan
November 28, 2024

A military delegation from Libya has been hosted at the Turkish National Defence Ministry in the capital Ankara.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission delegation was invited by Türkiye to discuss additional steps that can be taken for the peace, stability, and security of the North African country, said a ministry statement on Thursday.

It praised the work done by the commission on confidence-building measures and contributing to the stability of Libya, saying that ideas were exchanged on the development of joint activities between east and west.

“At this stage, we confirmed that we will continue to provide all kinds of support and contribution to the development of joint activities,” the ministry said.

Commitment to continued support, collaboration

“Our ultimate goal is a united Libya acting together with all its institutions. On this occasion, the satisfaction of hosting the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Türkiye was confirmed by our Libyan counterparts.

In this context, we are determined to continue our support and cooperation with all segments in Libya on the basis of a united Libya.”

After the meeting, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission was also received by Defence Minister Yasar Guler, with Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak also present.

