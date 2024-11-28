Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman have signed 10 agreements between the two countries during the sultan's historic first visit to Türkiye.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman was signed on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and water.

Ankara aims to increase its trade volume with Oman initially to $5 billion, reflecting their current potential, Erdogan added, pointing to developing economic ties between Türkiye and the Gulf state.

“Starting in 2025, with the start of liquefied gas supplies from Oman, we will enter a new phase in our energy cooperation,” he added.

US president’s new push for Gaza ceasefire

Turkish President also mentioned that the US president’s new push for Gaza ceasefire comes belatedly but is still important.

“President (Joe) Biden's announcement of a new initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza is a step that is long overdue but nonetheless an important one,” Erdogan said.

Regional and global peace cannot be achieved unless an urgent, just, lasting ceasefire is established in Gaza, said Erdogan, speaking the day after a ceasefire started between Lebanon and Israel after months of cross-border fighting.

Related Türkiye, Oman sign deal to purchase 1.4B cubic metres of gas per year

Hailing Türkiye's stance on int'l issues

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said hailed the nation’s stance on international issues facing the region.