Tariffs on Mexico, Canada could 'screw up' key relations: Biden to Trump
Trump has said he would impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico until they clamped down on drugs and irregular refugees crossing the border, in a move that would appear to violate the US-Mexico-Canada free-trade deal.
Mexico says Trump agreed there would be good relations between the two nations. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024

US President Joe Biden has said he hoped President-elect Donald Trump would rethink his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, saying it could "screw up" relationships with close allies.

"I hope he rethinks it. I think it's a counterproductive thing to do," he told reporters in Nantucket on Thursday.

"We have an unusual situation in America - we're surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and two allies: Mexico and Canada. The last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships."

Trump on Monday said he would impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico until they clamped down on drugs and illegal migrants crossing the border, in a move that would appear to violate the US-Mexico-Canada free-trade deal.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she did not specifically discuss tariffs in a call she held with Trump on Wednesday, adding the two had agreed there would be good relations between the two nations.

Following the call, Trump said Sheinbaum had "agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."

Sheinbaum, however, said she had laid out a strategy that "attended to" migrants before they reached the US border.

