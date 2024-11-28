TÜRKİYE
Pope Francis reaffirms his wish to visit Türkiye in 2025
Pope tells plan to mark 1,700th anniversary of pivotal First Council of Nicaea (Iznik), in CE 325, where the early church made key decisions.
Pope Francis first voiced his wish to visit Türkiye in June. / Photo: AP / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
November 28, 2024

Pope Francis has reiterated his wish to visit Türkiye in 2025 to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea (Iznik), which has a special place in Christian history, a meeting held in the country’s Marmara region.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Theological Commission on Thursday, the pontiff said 2025 will be a jubilee year – a special year of remission of sins, debts, and universal pardon – and reiterated his plan to mark the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, a pivotal council for the early Catholic Church.

The pope stressed that the council was a milestone for both the church and all of humanity.

Pope Francis first voiced his wish to visit Türkiye in June.

First Council of Nicaea

The First Council of Nicaea was held in CE 325 with the attendance of all the bishops at the call of Roman Emperor Constantine the Great.

Major issues in Christianity were discussed and decided at the council, including the status of Jesus and his relationship to God.

Pope Francis first visited Türkiye in 2014.

Nicaea is the ancient name of the town of Iznik, in the western city of Bursa located along the Marmara Sea, near Istanbul.

