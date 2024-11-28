WORLD
4 MIN READ
Mexico's Sheinbaum brushes off trade war with US
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's comments come after she held a phone call with President-elect Donald Trump, during which they discussed migration and tariffs .
Mexico's Sheinbaum brushes off trade war with US
Sheinbaum says further conversations were planned between her government and Trump's transition team before his January 20 inauguration. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 28, 2024

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has ruled out a trade war with the United States after speaking with President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened stiff tariffs to halt irregular immigration.

"There will not be a potential tariff war," Sheinbaum, who has been scrambling to head off threatened tariffs of 25 percent on Mexican goods, told a daily news conference on Thursday.

She was speaking a day after a telephone call with Trump, who has threatened to slap tariffs on Canada and China in addition to Mexico over irregular immigration and drug trafficking.

After their call, Sheinbaum and Trump offered differing accounts of what they had discussed regarding migration.

Trump claimed that Mexico's left-wing president had "agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."

Sheinbaum later said she had discussed a policy already in place, and denied Trump's version again on Thursday.

"I can assure you... that we would never — we would not be capable — of proposing that we were going to close the border," she said, adding: "Of course, we do not agree with that."

She said she had assured the Republican leader that a caravan of migrants assembled in southern Mexico, over which Trump had expressed concern, "will not reach the northern border," pointing to Mexico's "strategy" of preventing such convoys crossing its territory.

She said that after that, the talks had no longer revolved around the threat of tariff hikes.

RECOMMENDED

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned Wednesday that some 400,000 jobs in the United States could be lost if Trump followed through on his threat.

If Mexico, Canada and China faced the additional tariffs proposed by Trump on all goods imported to the United States, that could be roughly equal to $266 billion in tax collections, a number that does not assume any disruptions in trade or retaliatory moves by other countries.

RelatedTrump and Sheinbaum hold migration talks, share differing details

Fentanyl invasion

Writing on Wednesday on X, Sheinbaum said she and Trump had also discussed "strengthening collaboration on security issues" as well as "the campaign we are conducting in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl."

Trump caused panic among some of the biggest US trading partners on Monday when he said he would impose tariffs of 25 percent on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10 percent on goods from China.

He accused them of not doing enough to halt the "invasion" of the US by drugs "in particular fentanyl" and undocumented migrants.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, there were nearly 108,000 deaths by drug overdose in 2023, primarily by fentanyl, in the United States.

Sheinbaum said Thursday that further conversations were planned between her government and Trump's transition team before his January 20 inauguration.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy