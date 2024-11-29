The world's top court will next week start unprecedented hearings aimed at finding a "legal blueprint" for how countries should protect the environment from damaging greenhouse gases -- and what the consequences are if they do not.

From Monday, lawyers and representatives from more than 100 countries and organisations will make submissions before the International Court of Justice in The Hague -- the highest number ever.

But others fear the UN-backed request for a non-binding advisory opinion will have limited impact -- and it could take the UN's top court months, or even years, to deliver.

The hearings at the Peace Palace come days after a bitterly negotiated climate deal at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan, which said developed countries must provide at least $300 billion a year by 2035 for climate finance.

Poorer countries have slammed the pledge from wealthy polluters as insultingly low and the final deal failed to mention a global pledge to move away from planet-heating fossil fuels.

'No distant threat'

The UN General Assembly last year adopted a resolution in which it referred two key questions to the ICJ judges.

First, what obligations did states have under international law to protect the Earth's climate system from greenhouse gas emissions?

Second, what are the legal consequences under these obligations, where states, "by their acts and omissions, have caused significant harm to the climate system and other parts of the environment?"

The second question was also linked to the legal responsibilities of states for harm caused to small, more vulnerable countries and their populations.

This applied especially to countries under threat from rising sea levels and harsher weather patterns in places like the Pacific Ocean.

"Climate change for us is not a distant threat," said Vishal Prasad, director of the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC) group.

"It is reshaping our lives right now. Our islands are at risk. Our communities face disruptive change at a rate and scale that generations before us have not known," Prasad told journalists a few days before the start of the hearings.