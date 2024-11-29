Chad announced that an agreement with France had been ended to strengthen cooperation in security and defence between the two nations.

“The Government of the Republic of Chad informs national and international opinion of its decision to terminate the defense cooperation agreement signed with the French Republic,” a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

The statement, signed by Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah, said that after decades of independence, it is time for the country to “assert its full sovereignty and to redefine its strategic partnerships according to national priorities.”

It said the decision to terminate the agreement, which was revised in September 2019, was in no way indicative of a deterioration of the historical relations and bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Chad “remains determined to maintain constructive relations with France in other areas of common interest, for the benefit of both peoples.”

Full sovereignty

The authorities promised to respect the modalities provided for in the provisions of the agreement, including the notice period, and to collaborate with French authorities to ensure a smooth transition.