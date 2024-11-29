The second edition of Banan, Saudi Arabia's International Handcrafts Week, is currently underway in Riyadh, featuring over 500 artisans from 25 countries.

Running until November 29 at Roshn Front, a business and leisure hub in the northern Sedra district, the exhibition highlights the country's commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship and fostering cultural exchange.

Artisans from China, Greece, Mexico, Oman and Jordan are among the exhibitors, showcasing diverse crafts such as textiles, pottery, metalwork and woodcarving.