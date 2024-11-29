WORLD
Multiple casualties as Syrian regime forces attack Aleppo student dorm
The recent clashes have resulted in significant losses for regime forces, with many soldiers killed and others captured by opposition fighters. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
November 29, 2024

Four students were reportedly killed and two others wounded in a missile attack by Syrian regime forces on a student dormitory affiliated with the University of Aleppo.

Local sources reported that the attack targeted the dormitory amid ongoing clashes between regime forces and opposition groups on the outskirts of Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities.

Clashes between opposition forces and regime troops erupted in western Aleppo’s countryside on Wednesday.

In the three days since the fighting began, opposition groups have claimed the seizure of 70 locations in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Opposition forces reported capturing 56 villages and points by Thursday evening. Clashes around the city of Saraqib in Idlib on Thursday and Friday led to the capture of 12 more locations.

On Friday, opposition forces reported gaining control of an additional 14 villages and points, expanding their hold to a total area of 550 square kilometres in rural areas of Aleppo and Idlib.

Russian air strikes targeted an opposition-held position in Marea, northern Aleppo, but no casualties were reported.

The recent clashes have resulted in significant losses for regime forces, with many soldiers killed and others captured by opposition fighters.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

