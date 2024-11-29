The UN chief has denounced Israel's relentless killing of Palestinians, as well as the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"Every year on this day, the international community stands in solidarity for the dignity, rights, justice, and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

This year’s commemoration is especially painful as those fundamental goals are as distant as they have ever been," Antonio Guterres said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The day, observed annually on November 29, honours Palestinian aspirations for peace, justice, and self-determination.

It was established by the UN in 1977, three decades after UN General Assembly resolution 181, which proposed the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, underscoring the enduring quest for resolution between the two sides, though prospects for this currently appear distant due to Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Guterres said that "nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," while also condemning the October 7 attacks.

Highlighting the catastrophic aftermath of the conflict, Guterres stressed that the killing of over 43,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis are "appalling and inexcusable."

He also criticised Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, citing "settlement expansion, evictions, demolitions, settler violence, and threats of annexation" as exacerbating the "pain and injustice."