The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has said that Israel's appeal of the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant should be dismissed and the appeal proceedings discontinued.

In a document posted on the ICC website on Friday, Karim Khan requested the dismissal of Israel's appeal as the decision is not subject to appeal as of now, though an appeal could potentially be filed at a later stage in the legal process.

Israel on Wednesday filed a direct appeal before the Appeals Chamber to the Pre-Trial Chamber I's "decision on Israel's challenge to the jurisdiction of the Court pursuant to article 19(2) of the Rome Statute."

Saying that the court's decision is not appealable, Khan said the decision tells Israel that it cannot file a challenge to jurisdiction before the court has made a decision under Article 58 of the Rome Statute, but also holds that such a challenge could potentially be made once that condition is satisfied.

He said: "The Decision is not a decision 'with respect to jurisdiction' and it is therefore not directly appealable under article 82(1)(a) of the Statute."

"Accordingly, these appeal proceedings should be discontinued, and Israel's Suspension Request be rejected while the proceedings before PreTrial Chamber with respect to the same Decision follow their course," added the prosecutor.

"In any event, there is no legal basis to suspend the arrest warrants issued by the Pre-Trial Chamber."