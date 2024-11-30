Saturday, November 30, 2024

2041 GMT — World Central Kitchen (WCK) has suspended its operations in Gaza following an Israeli air strike that struck a vehicle carrying its staff members, killed five people.

In a statement shared on X, the organisation expressed sorrow over the incident and confirmed that it is still gathering information.

"We are heartbroken to share that a vehicle carrying World Central Kitchen colleagues was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza," the statement read.

More updates 👇

2114 GMT — French council backs cancelling MEP Rima Hassan's event

The French Council of State upheld a decision to cancel a lecture at a university in Paris by Rima Hassan, a Palestinian-origin member of the European Parliament from the Unyielding France (LFI) party.

A statement by the Council said it considered an appeal against a lower court's decision to overturn the lecture's cancellation at Sciences Po University.

The Council ruled that the cancellation by the school’s administration did not constitute a serious infringement of freedom of expression — essentially overturning the decision by the previous court and upholding the decision to cancel the lecture.

It is not the first cancellation Hassan has faced.

2105 GMT — Child dies from shortage of oxygen, medical supplies in northern Gaza

A Palestinian child has died because of a lack of oxygen and medical supplies amid a siege and an Israeli genocide in northern Gaza, according to the Al-Awda Hospital.

"A 10-year-old Palestinian child has died after his health condition deteriorated due to the shortage of oxygen and medical supplies at the hospital in the northern part of the Strip," it said in a statement.

The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday that Israel blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid to besieged northern Gaza.

UNRWA confirmed that the UN made 91 attempts to deliver aid to northern Gaza between Oct. 6 and Nov. 25.

2104 GMT — Save the Children says staff member killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza

International aid agency Save the Children said a staff member was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Khan Younis on Saturday, the second staffer killed in the enclave since the war began in October 2023.

2059 GMT — European protests demand justice for Palestine amid Israeli attacks

Demonstrations have erupted across Europe as protesters highlighted Israel's attacks on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, demanding justice, solidarity and an immediate ceasefire.

Major cities like Stockholm, Sarajevo, London and others in Spain witnessed large-scale rallies with participants condemning Israeli actions and their governments' complicity.

2030 GMT — Israeli soldier died, 2 others seriously injured in Gaza clashes

One more Israeli soldier died and two others were seriously injured during battles in the Gaza, the military said Saturday.

The army stated in a press release that Sgt. Zamir Burke, 20, was killed in a battle in northern Gaza, adding that another soldier was seriously injured in the same battle.

In another incident, the military confirmed that a soldier was seriously injured during a clash with Palestinian fighters in southern Gaza.

The army further mentioned that a soldier was "seriously wounded during an operational military activity in the north of the country (on the Lebanese border)," without providing further details.

1909 GMT — Dozens hurt in strike on house in Gaza, medics say

Dozens of people were killed or wounded in an Israeli air strike on a multi-storey house in northern Gaza, medics and Gaza emergency services said.

Gaza's emergency services said the strike hit a residential area in Tal Al-Zaatar and that many casualties were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli military said it was unaware of any strike in that area, but was looking into the report.

1827 GMT — Another journalist killed in Israeli attack on Gaza, death toll soars to 191

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza, taking the overall death toll since October last year to 191, local authorities said.

Gaza’s government media office identified the latest victim as Mamdouh Kaneetah, an editor for Al-Aqsa Channel.

Condemning Israel for "this heinous crime," the office called on “the international community, international organizations, and entities related to journalism worldwide to hold the occupation accountable, pursue it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and pressure it to stop the crime of genocide and the killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists.”

1806 GMT — Israeli strike on Gaza's Jabalia kills over 40 Palestinians

More than 40 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the Gaza Civil Defense has said.

Mahmoud Basal, Civil Defense spokesman, stated on Telegram that more than 40 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of a house belonging to the Al-Araj family in the Tel al-Zaatar neighbourhood, north of Gaza.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there – currently estimated at 80,000 – on the verge of famine.

1734 GMT — 3 Palestinians killed, 9 injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza

Three Palestinians were killed and nine others injured in Israeli strikes targeting the northern and central Gaza, which has been experiencing a genocidal war for over a year.

An Israeli strike targeted the Jabalia area in northern Gaza, killing three Palestinians and injuring four others, medical sources told Anadolu.

In a separate attack, al-Awda Hospital reported in a statement that three people were injured by Israeli artillery fire while collecting firewood in the Al-Mufti area, north of the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

It also mentioned that a child and a woman were brought to the hospital with injuries sustained while fleeing along Al-Rashid Street from northern Gaza to the south.

1605 GMT — Israeli ammunition led to vaporisation of bodies in Gaza — Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for the formation of an international investigation committee to investigate the Israeli military's use of internationally banned weapons in northern Gaza.

"The horrific testimonies provided by citizens and doctors in northern Gaza following the air strikes and massacres carried out (by Israel) against innocent civilians, and the confirmation of cases of targeting with weapons and ammunition that lead to the vaporisation of bodies, strongly point to the use of internationally banned weapons by the terrorist occupation army," the group said.

It also urged the swift prosecution of "war criminals" for their crimes against humanity.

1532 GMT — South Africa calls on Israel to end its 'genocidal aggression' in Gaza

South Africa has condemned "the heinous massacres" committed by Israel across Gaza on Friday that killed about 100 Palestinians.

“South Africa calls on Israel to end its genocidal aggression, forced displacement and starvation of the Palestinian people as a method of warfare in the Gaza,’’ the Foreign Ministry said.

Pretoria said in one of the massacres, 75 Palestinians from two families were killed in air strikes on two homes in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia.

“Israel prevented ambulances and rescue teams from reaching the site of the massacre and denied journalists entry for hours,’’ it said.

1451 GMT — Palestine slams US silence on Israeli plans to displace northern Gaza residents

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, said in a statement reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa that: "The silence of the US administration regarding Israeli policy and its provision of financial and military support are what encouraged the Israeli occupation to continue these crimes, which are punishable under international law, and allowed the occupying state to defy international will”.

He called for a serious and effective US position to force Israel to comply with international law and stop the war.