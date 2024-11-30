Flooding driven by heavy rains in southern Thailand has killed nine people and displaced more than 13,000, officials said Saturday, as rescue teams using boats and jet skis worked to reach stranded residents.

Local media footage showed residents wading through murky, chest-deep water and cars submerged in flooded streets.

"Flooding across eight provinces in southern Thailand has affected 553,921 households and claimed nine lives, prompting agencies to mobilise urgent assistance," the country's disaster agency said on its official Facebook page.

More than 13,000 people had been forced to flee their homes, with temporary shelters set up in schools and temples, it added.

Nampa, a resident of coastal Songkhla province, told state broadcaster Thai PBS she was concerned about the dwindling food supplies.

"We are doing fine now, but I am not sure how long can we stay in this condition," she said.

'Very heavy rain'