Sectarian violence in northwest Pakistan claims 130 lives in 11 days
"There is a severe lack of trust between the two sides, and neither tribe is willing to comply with government orders to cease hostilities," a government official says.
Relatives gather at a hospital in Parachinar, Kurram district, Pakistan, to collect the body of a victim killed in an attack on vehicles, Friday, November 22, 2024. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 1, 2024

The death toll from continued sectarian clashes in northwestern Pakistan has jumped to 130 over the past 11 days as another six people were killed on Sunday.

Some 186 people have also been injured in armed clashes that broke out late last month in Pakistan's Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the border with Afghanistan.

Fresh fighting broke out last Thursday when two separate convoys of a community travelling under police escort were ambushed, killing more than 40 and sparking 10 days of battling with light and heavy weapons.

A Kurram local government official put the death toll at 124 on Saturday after 13 more people were killed in the past two days.

"There is a severe lack of trust between the two sides, and neither tribe is willing to comply with government orders to cease hostilities," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
