Armed groups opposing Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime have taken control of much of Aleppo's city centre in a swift and strategic advance.

The groups entered the city centre on Friday, seizing several neighbourhoods before reaching Sadallah al-Jabiri Square, a central hub in Aleppo.

Their rapid progress led to the capture of key locations, including the governor's office, the police headquarters and Aleppo Citadel, a historic landmark symbolising the city's legacy.

After overrunning the Abu al-Duhur military airport earlier, the groups secured significant ammunition stockpiles and military vehicles left behind by retreating regime forces.

Curfew

The opposition groups imposed a nighttime curfew and initiated security sweeps across neighbourhoods under their control.

By evening, they entered regime-run detention centres, releasing dozens of individuals, including political prisoners.