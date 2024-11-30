WORLD
How opposition groups in Syria swiftly captured areas in Idlib and Aleppo
Opposition forces storm Aleppo's heart, seizing landmarks and freeing detainees in what's being seen as a dramatic shift against the Assad regime.
The escalation began on Wednesday in Aleppo's western countryside. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024

Armed groups opposing Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime have taken control of much of Aleppo's city centre in a swift and strategic advance.

The groups entered the city centre on Friday, seizing several neighbourhoods before reaching Sadallah al-Jabiri Square, a central hub in Aleppo.

Their rapid progress led to the capture of key locations, including the governor's office, the police headquarters and Aleppo Citadel, a historic landmark symbolising the city's legacy.

After overrunning the Abu al-Duhur military airport earlier, the groups secured significant ammunition stockpiles and military vehicles left behind by retreating regime forces.

Curfew

The opposition groups imposed a nighttime curfew and initiated security sweeps across neighbourhoods under their control.

By evening, they entered regime-run detention centres, releasing dozens of individuals, including political prisoners.

The escalation began on Wednesday in Aleppo's western countryside.

Advances in eastern and southeastern Idlib

Over November 27-28, opposition forces made swift advances, capturing territories in Idlib's countryside before pushing into Aleppo's central districts.

In another front, opposition groups have also made swift advances in the eastern and southeastern regions of Idlib, capturing more than 50 villages from regime forces.

Since this morning, the opposition groups have captured more than 50 villages in the eastern and southeastern parts of Idlib, which were previously under the control of the Assad regime.

Despite the "De-escalation Zones" Agreement reached during the Astana talks, the Syrian regime had captured these villages in 2019 following intense attacks.

SOURCE:AA
