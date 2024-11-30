The Palestinian National Council (PNC) has condemned efforts to grant diplomatic immunity to "Israeli war criminals".

In a statement on Saturday, PNC President Rawhi Fattouh denounced the "horrific massacres carried out by the occupation, which claimed the lives of over 100 martyrs in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza".

He called for "immediate international intervention to rescue two million people from famine and ethnic cleansing".

Fattouh criticised "attempts by some nations to shield Israeli war criminals" in the wake of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision, describing them as "a reflection of extreme racism and support for an unprecedented apartheid system".

These actions, he said, "only embolden the occupation to persist with its blockade and crimes".

On Friday, 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, according to Palestinian sources.

Related US denial of forced displacement makes it complicit in Gaza genocide: Hamas

Genocidal war