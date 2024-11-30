WORLD
2 MIN READ
Regime forces open fire on Syria's pro-opposition protestors
Local sources have reported that dozens of people gathered in the Inkhil area of Deraa to back the progress of anti-regime forces.
Regime forces open fire on Syria's pro-opposition protestors
Local sources reported that dozens of people gathered on Saturday in the Inkhil area of Deraa to back the progress of anti-regime forces. / Photo: AA / Others
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024

Regime forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad opened fire on demonstrators in Syria's southern province of Deraa who were supporting the advance of anti-regime groups.

Local sources reported that dozens of people gathered on Saturday in the Inkhil area of Deraa to back the progress of anti-regime forces.

The regime forces responded by firing live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

Clashes broke out on November 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Over Nov. 27–28, anti-regime groups made significant gains, rapidly advancing from the western Aleppo countryside toward the city center.

By the second day of fighting, they had captured several areas in Idlib's countryside.

On November 29, the armed groups entered Aleppo's city center and have since seized control of large parts of the area.

RelatedSyrian opposition gains control of entire Idlib, advances towards Hama
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy