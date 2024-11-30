Amid rising security concerns in the region, the Iraqi government announced the complete closure of its national borders, according to local media.

Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawi, deputy commander of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the country's borders have been entirely sealed.

He added that security forces are awaiting further directives from Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani to ensure the protection of Iraq.

The commander of the Iraq Border Forces, Gen. Muhammed Abdulwahab es-Suaydi, also stated that they were strengthening efforts along the Iraq-Syria border and increasing security measures.

Sudani-Assad phone call

Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani spoke late Saturday with Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad on the phone to discuss recent developments in Syria.

A statement from Sudani's office said in the conversation, which also covered developments regarding the situation in the region.

Sudani noted that the security and stability of both countries can be affected by regional security developments.