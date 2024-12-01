China said that it "strongly condemned" the United States "arranging" for Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te to stopover in Hawaii, where he was welcomed by the governor of the island state.

"China strongly condemns the US's arranging for Lai Ching-te's 'stopover' and has lodged serious protests with the US," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

Lai was feted with red carpets, garlands of flowers and "alohas" as he kicked off his two-day stopover in Hawaii on Saturday, part of a Pacific tour that has sparked fiery rhetoric from Beijing.

Looking relaxed in a Hawaiian shirt, Lai flitted around the US island state, visiting a Pacific island history museum, an emergency management centre and the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbour.

Earlier, he was given the "red carpet treatment" on the tarmac of Honolulu's international airport, according to his office, which said it was the first time a Taiwanese president had been given such a welcome.

He was met by Ingrid Larson, managing director in Washington of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Hawaii Governor Josh Green, and others.

At every turn, Lai was presented with garlands of brightly coloured flowers or leaves known as leis, greetings of "aloha", and other Hawaiian gifts.

In the evening, Lai received a standing ovation as he walked down a red carpet for a dinner with US government officials and Taiwanese people living abroad.