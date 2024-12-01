Sunday, December 1, 2024

2129 GMT — Israeli air strikes on Sunday evening targeted multiple locations in Gaza, leaving at least 10 Palestinians dead and many others wounded.

A house in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, was struck by Israeli warplanes, according to medical sources quoted by WAFA correspondents while rescue teams are still searching for the missing.

The assault extended southward, where residential buildings near Awad Tower in Rafah were destroyed by explosives, displacing families in the densely populated area.

Further north, heavy artillery fire hit the Saftawi area of Gaza City, intensifying fears of widespread destruction and civilian casualties.

More updates 👇

2209 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked US destroyer, 3 military supply ships

Yemen’s Houthi group announced Sunday that it targeted a US destroyer and three supply ships belonging to the US military with 16 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as a drone in a joint military operation in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree identified the supply ships as the "Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga and Liberty Grace,” without specifying the destroyer's name.

The operation achieved “precise and direct hits,” he added.

2152 GMT — Israel strikes southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army has said that it conducted military operations in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect last Wednesday.

In a statement, the army said its forces "carried out a series of operations targeting Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.”

"Forces from the Paratroopers Brigade spotted a group of armed individuals near a church in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening, opened fire on them, and succeeded in eliminating them,” it said.

2053 GMT — Gulf summit calls for end to Israeli genocide in Gaza, expresses solidarity with Lebanon

The 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit on Sunday called for an end to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has persisted for over a year, and expressed solidarity with Lebanon.

This came in the summit’s declaration, delivered by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi during a press conference at the conclusion of the summit hosted by Kuwait.

Al-Budaiwi stated that the leaders, in the summit declaration, called for “a halt to the crimes of killing and collective punishment in Gaza, the displacement of residents, and the destruction of civilian facilities and infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, and places of worship, in clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

1813 GMT — Pope Francis welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon

Pope Francis has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached in Lebanon on Nov. 27 in his traditional prayer from the window of his office overlooking St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

“I hope that the glimmer of peace that has emerged can lead to a ceasefire on all other fronts,” he said.

1732 GMT — Israeli ministers advance bill to shield security staff sharing intel to PM

An Israeli ministerial committee has approved the "Feldstein Law," which protects officers, soldiers, or security staff from prosecution for transferring classified information to the prime minister.

The law is named after Eli Feldstein, a former spokesperson for Netanyahu, who is detained for leaking a sensitive document to Bild.

The law grants immunity to members of the military, Shin Bet, and Mossad who share classified info with the prime minister. It states that such transfers won't be considered criminal offences.

1540 GMT — Israel kills 192 journalists in Gaza amid ongoing attacks

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last year to 192, local authorities have said.

The government media office in Palestine's Gaza identified the new victim as Maysara Ahmed Salah from the local Quds News Network, without providing any details about the circumstances of her death.

The media office appealed to the international community and press organisations “to deter the (Israeli) occupation and prosecute it in international courts for its ongoing crimes” against Palestinian journalists.

1500 GMT — 16 more Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least 16 people, including three children, have been killed in Israeli attacks across war-torn Gaza, according to medics.

A medical source told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians in the Shaboura refugee camp in the southern city of Rafah.

Two children lost their lives and several people were wounded when an Israeli helicopter hit a tent sheltering displaced families in Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, the same source said.

Four more people, including a child, were killed and five others wounded in an air strike in Jouret Allout in the same city.

In central Gaza, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the Al Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, paramedics said.

Three more people were also killed and three others wounded in Israeli bombardment in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City, a medical source said.

Two other Palestinians also lost their lives in another strike in western Gaza City, the source added.

1442 GMT — Negotiations taking place ‘behind the scenes’ to return hostages from Gaza: Israeli president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that negotiations are taking place “behind the scenes” to secure the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

“Now, with an agreement reached regarding the northern border with Lebanon, it is time to finalise a deal and bring the hostages home” from Gaza, Herzog said during a meeting with the family of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

“Now is the opportunity to bring about a meaningful change that will lead to a deal to free the hostages,” he added.

1429 GMT — 'Not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal: White House

The White House is working on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is "not there yet," the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

"There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal, but we're not there yet," he added.

1336 GMT — Gulf summit opens in Kuwait amid calls for Gaza ceasefire

The 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit has opened in Kuwait bringing together leaders and representatives of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Oman, and the host nation.

In his opening speech, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah called the UN Security Council to enforce an immediate ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza.