Flash flooding hits Australia's Queensland with more storms expected
Parts of state capital Brisbane have also been submerged by flash flooding.
By Staff Reporter
December 1, 2024

Heavy rainfall has resulted in riverine and flash flooding across parts of Australia's northeastern Queensland, with more storms predicted.

Parts of the state capital Brisbane have been submerged by flash flooding, with more storms predicted for south-east Queensland over the next 24 hours, according to Australia Broadcasting Corporation.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) sa id massive rainfall was recorded overnight, with the heaviest (77 mm) falling inland from the Gold Coast under four hours.

On Sunday, 51-millimetre rain was recorded in Brisbane City over 30 minutes.

Weather authorities issued a major flood warning for the Logan and Albert Rivers, with several moderate and minor warnings also in place across southern and south-east Queensland.

Wyaralong Dam is beyond 100 percent capacity and is currently spilling over.

With "severe" thunderstorm warnings in place, police have advised road users to avoid the Lamington National Park due to multiple rock slides.

