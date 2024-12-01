WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian, Syrian regime air strikes kill scores of people in Idlib, Aleppo
Air strikes by Russian and Assad regime forces on Idlib and Aleppo have killed scores of people and injured dozens, including children and journalists.
Russian, Syrian regime air strikes kill scores of people in Idlib, Aleppo
According to the information received from local sources, the Assad regime and Russian aircraft launched at least nine air strikes on Idlib city centre since Sunday. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
December 1, 2024

At least eight civilians were killed and 63 others wounded in air strikes by the Assad regime and Russian aircraft on Idlib city centre in northwestern Syria.

According to the information received from local sources, the Assad regime and Russian aircraft launched at least nine air strikes on Idlib city centre since Sunday morning.

In these strikes so far, eight civilians were killed and 63 others, including 30 children and 8 women, were wounded.

The air strikes primarily targeted a marketplace and a civilian settlement in the city.

RelatedSyrian opposition gains control of entire Idlib, advances towards Hama

In a separate air strike, Russian and regime forces also targeted Aleppo University Hospital in Aleppo city centre, killing at least 12 people and wounding 23 others.

RECOMMENDED

According to information obtained from local sources, 12 people, including two journalists, were killed and 23 people were wounded in the attack by SU-24 type Russian aircraft.

The members of the press killed in the air strike were identified as Ahmet Omer and Alaa Abras.

The fighting erupted on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Since last week, the opposition forces have made rapid progress from the western countryside toward the city centre, capturing much of it by Saturday.

The opposition took control of the town of Khan Shaykhun later Saturday, establishing control over all of Idlib.

RelatedSNA seizes Kuweires Airport, cuts PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy