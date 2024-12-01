The Syrian National Army (SNA) has gained full control over the central district of Tel Rifaat in its Operation Freedom Dawn, launched against the PKK/YPG terror group while continuing its advance in the outskirts.

Entering the district from the western side near Deyr Jamal, troops cleared Tel Rifaat’s centre of terrorists following intense clashes.

The army also liberated Hirbil village to the east of the district and is progressing in other areas on the periphery.

In Tel Rifaat, located 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the Turkish border, the army units have begun fortification efforts and search-and-clear operations to secure the area.

The town had been under PKK/YPG occupation for eight years.

Operation Freedom Dawn

On Nov. 27, Syrian opposition groups launched an offensive targeting Aleppo.

In response, Syrian regime forces collaborated with the PKK/YPG, transferring control of some areas to the terror group.