Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday discussed the latest developments in Syria with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed Syria during their phone conversation.

The talks come as the Syrian National Army Sunday gained full control over the central district of Tel Rifaat in its Operation Freedom Dawn, launched against the PKK/YPG terror group in Syria.

The army also liberated Hirbil village to the east of the district and is progressing in other areas on the periphery.

Located 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the Turkish border, Tel Rifaat had been under the occupation of PKK/YPG terrorists for 8 years.

In the continuing liberation operation, the Syrian National Army (SNA) captured dozens of Syrian regime soldiers.

A post shared on the operation's social media account confirmed the capture of the regime soldiers.

The video shared announced that 33 regime soldiers were taken as prisoners along the Aleppo-Raqqa highway during the operation.