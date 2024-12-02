The number of civilians killed in air strikes carried out by Syrian regime forces in Idlib province rose to 16 on Sunday.

Regime leader Bashar Assad's warplanes targeted many neighbourhoods in the city of Idlib.

Sources from the Syrian Civil Defense said that 59 civilians were also wounded, including 21 children and 19 women.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.