Civilian death toll rises as Syrian regime targets civilians in Idlib
Syrian regime forces have carried out air strikes on the city of Idlib, leading to the deaths of civilians as attacks have intensified the conflict in the region, causing widespread displacement and suffering.
Syrian air strikes in Idlib killed civilians and wounded dozens amid ongoing attacks. / Photo: AA / AA
December 2, 2024

The number of civilians killed in air strikes carried out by Syrian regime forces in Idlib province rose to 16 on Sunday.

Regime leader Bashar Assad's warplanes targeted many neighbourhoods in the city of Idlib.

Sources from the Syrian Civil Defense said that 59 civilians were also wounded, including 21 children and 19 women.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Between Nov. 27 and 28, the opposition forces advanced rapidly from the western countryside of Aleppo toward the centre of the province.

By Nov. 30, they had taken control of most of the central area.

The opposition forces captured Khan Shaykhun district, solidifying their control over the entire Idlib region.

SOURCE:AA
