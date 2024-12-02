WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens dead after stampede breaks out at football match in Guinea
Refereeing decisions that saw two players of one football team receive red cards followed by a penalty against same team reportedly triggered violence.
Dozens dead after stampede breaks out at football match in Guinea
The match was part of a tournament organised to honor Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea’s military leader who took power in 2021 / Others
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2024

At least 56 people have been killed after violent clashes during a football match led to a stampede in Guinea’s second-largest city of N’Zerekore, according to the government.

“Protests of dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions led to stone-throwing by supporters, resulting in fatal stampedes” at Sunday’s match, the government statement said on Monday.

“Hospital services have put the provisional death toll at 56.”

Earlier, a doctor at the scene had estimated the number of dead could be "around 100".

The violence broke out during a match between the Labe and Nzerekore football teams in Nzerekore, the second-largest city in the West African country.

Guinea's Prime Minister Bah Oury condemned the violence in a statement on X.

RECOMMENDED

“The government regrets the incidents that marred the football match between the teams of Labe and Nzerekore this afternoon in Nzerekore," he said.

"The government is closely monitoring the situation and reiterates its call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured.”

More information will be released as it becomes available, he added.

According to the report, refereeing decisions that saw two Labe players receive red cards followed by a penalty against the same team triggered the violence.

The match was part of a tournament organised to honour Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea’s military leader who took power in 2021.

Nzerekore, with a population of around 200,000, is located 570 kilometres (354 miles) southeast of the capital Conakry.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'