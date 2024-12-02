At least 56 people have been killed after violent clashes during a football match led to a stampede in Guinea’s second-largest city of N’Zerekore, according to the government.

“Protests of dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions led to stone-throwing by supporters, resulting in fatal stampedes” at Sunday’s match, the government statement said on Monday.

“Hospital services have put the provisional death toll at 56.”

Earlier, a doctor at the scene had estimated the number of dead could be "around 100".

The violence broke out during a match between the Labe and Nzerekore football teams in Nzerekore, the second-largest city in the West African country.

Guinea's Prime Minister Bah Oury condemned the violence in a statement on X.