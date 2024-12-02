Police in Georgia’s capital used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters who surrounded the front of the parliament building, throwing fireworks and various objects.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered again late at night in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi to express their opposition to the government’s decision.

They called for the resignation of the government and demanded new parliamentary elections. Many carried flags of Georgia and the European Union.

The Central Election Commission said Georgian Dream won about 54 percent of the vote in October. Its leaders have rejected opposition claims of fraud.

The Georgian Dream party has been in power since 2012, and experts say it won the election because of its good economic management.

As tensions rose, protesters began throwing stones and other objects at the steel barriers set up for security at the building’s main entrance while also launching fireworks toward the building.