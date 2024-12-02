WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police use water cannons against protesters surrounding Georgia parliament
The protests, which began in response to the government's decision to suspend European Union accession talks on November 28, entered their fourth day.
Police use water cannons against protesters surrounding Georgia parliament
Protesters began throwing stones and other objects at the steel barriers set up for security/ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2024

Police in Georgia’s capital used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters who surrounded the front of the parliament building, throwing fireworks and various objects.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered again late at night in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi to express their opposition to the government’s decision.

They called for the resignation of the government and demanded new parliamentary elections. Many carried flags of Georgia and the European Union.

The Central Election Commission said Georgian Dream won about 54 percent of the vote in October. Its leaders have rejected opposition claims of fraud.

The Georgian Dream party has been in power since 2012, and experts say it won the election because of its good economic management.

As tensions rose, protesters began throwing stones and other objects at the steel barriers set up for security at the building’s main entrance while also launching fireworks toward the building.

RECOMMENDED

Security forces from the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs stationed around the building and its front facade responded by deploying water cannons to disperse the crowds.

The protest is ongoing, with extensive security measures in place and numerous ambulances and medical teams onsite.

In a statement, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that illegal actions had taken place during the protest and urged parents with children to remove them from the protest area for safety reasons.

Georgia’s EU accession bid, initiated in 2022, faced delays after a controversial "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law sparked debates.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused European politicians of interference, saying: "Considering all this, we have decided not to bring the issue of initiating negotiations with the EU to the agenda until the end of 2028."

The protests highlight growing tensions as Georgian citizens continue to advocate for closer ties with the EU.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'