The Israeli army on Monday morning opened fire toward the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, the latest violation of the ceasefire that entered into force last week.

The official Lebanese news agency NNA said the Israeli army opened bursts of machine-gun fire.

According to an Anadolu tally, the Israeli forces committed 11 violations on Sunday by targeting southern Lebanese towns, bringing the total violations since the November 27 ceasefire to 73.

The violations include the destruction of homes, artillery shelling, warplane overflights over Lebanese territory, gunfire, incursions, and the bulldozing of roads and agricultural lands.