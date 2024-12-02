WORLD
Israeli army opens fire toward homes in Naqoura town despite ceasefire
Total violations of truce exceed 70 since it came into effect on November 27.
An Israeli flag is positioned in the Lebanese village of Adaisseh after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2024

The Israeli army on Monday morning opened fire toward the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, the latest violation of the ceasefire that entered into force last week.

The official Lebanese news agency NNA said the Israeli army opened bursts of machine-gun fire.

According to an Anadolu tally, the Israeli forces committed 11 violations on Sunday by targeting southern Lebanese towns, bringing the total violations since the November 27 ceasefire to 73.

The violations include the destruction of homes, artillery shelling, warplane overflights over Lebanese territory, gunfire, incursions, and the bulldozing of roads and agricultural lands.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon halted cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since the Gaza war.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner, while the Lebanese army will deploy its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

More than 3,960 people were killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

SOURCE:AA
