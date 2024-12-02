Last month, Indonesia banned the sale of Apple’s iPhone 16s, which was launched globally in September.

The ban also extends to other Apple products like the Apple Watch Series 10.

According to an Indonesian news agency, the government has also moved to block the iPhone 16’s IMEI registrations, rendering imported devices unusable within the country.​

Similarly, the Google Pixel phones have also been banned in the country, though these devices are not officially distributed in the Indonesian market.

So why is the government imposing these bans?

Back in 2017, Indonesia introduced a regulation known as the Domestic Component Level or TKDN which states that 40% of the components or value of smartphones or products sold in Indonesia must be locally sourced.

Tech giants like Apple and Google are struggling to comply with these regulations.

Earlier this week, the government also rejected Apple’s $100 million investment proposal.

Last week, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, said Apple’s investment offer of $100 million over two years does not meet the globally recognised principle of fairness in investment.

“We urge Apple to immediately establish a production facility in Indonesia so that it does not need to continue to submit investment proposals every three years,” he said.

While Apple has no manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, it has been setting up app developer academies in the country since 2018 – which including the new academy have a total cost of $101.8 million

He suggested that the ministry would invite Apple to visit Indonesia to negotiate further.

A source close to the issue said it is a legitimate concern for any government including Indonesia to build internal manufacturing capacities and drive foreign investment.

“This kind of ban may not be an ideal way to communicate this message to the industry,” he said.

“It may work short term in some sectors like consumer electronics where it’s too huge a market to ignore, and with no choice for companies but to follow or negotiate for wider investors in Indonesia.

The source explained that Indonesia is a growing market with large consumer aspirations.

“No player in consumer electronics can afford to ignore it. Businesses and the government should find ways to work together to make sure Indonesians have access to a wide array of quality products,” he added.

What is the TKDN?