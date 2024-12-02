WORLD
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants to retake territory under Russia through diplomacy
Diplomatic solution to war can only be considered when Kyiv knows it is ‘strong enough’ to prevent further military actions by Russia, according to the president.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made clear in recent weeks that he sees an early NATO invitation as part of his "victory plan". / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Kiev wants to retake its territory currently under Russia’s control through diplomatic means.

“Our army lacks the strength to take back some territories, like Crimea. That is true. We do have to find diplomatic solutions,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Japan's Kyodo News.

He said a diplomatic solution to the issue can only be considered when Kiev knows it is “strong enough” to prevent any further military actions by Russia.

Reiterating that support from partners for Kiev is “not enough,” Zelenskyy urged NATO to invite his country for membership talks as soon as possible.

He said the war that started in 2022 has entered a "complicated period," claiming about 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia's border region of Kursk, which Ukraine invaded in August.

He argued it is " indisputable" that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the North Korean soldiers as “cannon fodder" to reduce its own losses.

The Ukrainian president said he has information about casualties among North Korean soldiers on the front line, but did not provide specific numbers.

He said US President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration are aware of Ukraine's position and "victory plan," and that his team is studying the contents of the plan.

“But there will be no capitulation from the side of Ukraine," he said, adding that he is counting on holding further talks with Trump to explain "certain things in more detail."

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in 2014 escalated in February 2022 when Russia launched its “special military operation.”

SOURCE:AA
