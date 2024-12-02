WORLD
Syria's renewed conflict not result of external intervention: Türkiye
Recent developments once again show Syrian regime must reconcile with its own people and legitimate opposition, says Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Fidan reiterated Ankara's stance to prevent any further escalation in Syria’s civil war, which has raged since 2011. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 2, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed that renewed fighting in Syria's Aleppo is the result of long-standing unresolved issues, not external interventions.

Speaking on Monday at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Ankara, Fidan attributed the resurgence of violence to the Syrian regime’s refusal to engage in political dialogue.

He stressed that recent developments are proof that the Syrian regime must reconcile with its people and legitimate opposition.

Fidan reiterated Ankara's stance to prevent any further escalation in Syria’s civil war, which has raged since 2011.

The clashes between Assad regime forces and the armed opposition groups mark a re-escalation of conflict after a period of relative calm.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, expressed alignment with Ankara on key regional issues and challenges.

Highlighting discussions on supporting a Gaza ceasefire, addressing humanitarian aid delivery, and countering "sabotage by the Zionist regime," Araghchi also underscored that many of the region's problems stem from foreign interventions.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and cooperation to address humanitarian issues in Syria and the broader region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
