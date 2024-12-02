TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT World's 'Witness' bags best documentary award at AWB Film Festival
TRT World's "Witness" is a profound narrative on Gaza post-Israel's war on the besieged territory last year and captures the resilience of the Palestinian people.
TRT World's 'Witness' bags best documentary award at AWB Film Festival
Witness | Documentary / Others
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2024

At the annual Film Festival of Activists Without Borders themed Amplifying Cinema for Social Change, TRT World's powerful documentary "Witness" has won the best documentary award.

The festival on Saturday in Mini-Cini Cinema, Manchester, UK attracted 135 submissions from 35 countries, presenting films that tackle injustices and advocate for transformative change.

The AWBFF is an in-person festival dedicated to showcasing cinema addressing critical issues such as human rights violations, the climate crisis, and social inequality.

The event featured thought-provoking panel discussions with filmmakers, offering audiences the opportunity to delve deeper into the stories on screen.

RECOMMENDED

Produced by Aslihan Eker Çakmak at TRT World and directed by Ensar Altay, "Witness" reflects on Gaza post-October 7, capturing the profound impact of Israeli attacks and the resilience of the Palestinian people.

TRT World has been at the forefront of dispelling partial narratives of Israel's war on Gaza prevalent in Western media and has been challenging biased narratives through its news coverage and documentaries.

RelatedDigitisation driving TRT’s human-centred journalism: Deputy DG
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy