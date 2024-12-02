At the annual Film Festival of Activists Without Borders themed Amplifying Cinema for Social Change, TRT World's powerful documentary "Witness" has won the best documentary award.

The festival on Saturday in Mini-Cini Cinema, Manchester, UK attracted 135 submissions from 35 countries, presenting films that tackle injustices and advocate for transformative change.

The AWBFF is an in-person festival dedicated to showcasing cinema addressing critical issues such as human rights violations, the climate crisis, and social inequality.

The event featured thought-provoking panel discussions with filmmakers, offering audiences the opportunity to delve deeper into the stories on screen.