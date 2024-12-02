As the US President-elect is slated to start his second non-consecutive term on January 20 2025, the Middle East will continue to test the new American leadership, especially on the question of Iran – with many geopolitical analysts wondering what will be Trump’s policy on Tehran this time?

Trump's victory has already triggered diverse interpretations and debates within Iranian political circles, exacerbating significant ideological divisions, particularly between reformist and conservative factions.

In 2016, when Trump made his presidential debut, his arrival in the White House marked the beginning of a transformative period in international relations, particularly concerning the Middle East.

The Trump administration's unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed during Barack Obama's tenure, and its subsequent "maximum pressure" policy triggered a major shift in Iranian politics. These political maneuvers created notable divergences among key political actors in Iran regarding their perceptions and interpretations of the Trump administration.

For instance, soon after Trump walked away from the nuclear agreement, prominent Iranian reformists authored a letter addressed to Trump, advocating for Iran to engage in direct negotiations with him.

Contrary to that, Iranian conservatives called upon the administration of then-President Hassan Rouhani to suspend Iran’s obligations under Article 37 of the nuclear agreement, citing it as a response to Trump’s withdrawal from the accord.

Russia, China, and balancing act

With Trump set to return to the White House next month, Iran is once again experiencing political tensions at home stemming from ideological divisions between conservatives and reformists.

Reformists contend that Trump's strategy to contain China and scale back the US military presence in the Middle East renders a deal with Iran unavoidable.

In other words, signing a deal with Iran constitutes a strategic necessity to advance US global objectives.

This perspective however solely rests on whether Trump would take a pragmatic approach and leverage the Iran deal to establish a personal legacy of being a peacemaker both at home and abroad. And Iranian reformists interpret Trump's anti-war rhetoric as a strategic opportunity, claiming that the costs of a deal with Iran would be significantly less than the economic and political burdens of waging war.

Though a potential US-Iran deal under Trump’s leadership would undermine Tehran's ties with Moscow and Beijing, Iranian reformists are willing to play that gamble, seeking multialignment.