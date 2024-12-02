Türkiye is closely following recent developments in Syria and taking necessary measures amid a re-escalation of the fighting between the Bashar al Assad regime and armed opposition groups in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We are closely following the developments that erupted suddenly in our neighbour Syria over the past few days, "Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Jakov Milatovic in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin are in constant contact with their counterparts and holding consultations, he said.

Ankara is closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Syria in line with its national security priorities and is taking all necessary measures to prevent different actions, said Erdogan.

"It is our greatest wish that the territorial integrity of Syria is preserved and the instability ends with a consensus in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people," said the Turkish president.

He underlined that Ankara remains ready to "do whatever we must to extinguish the fire" in its region.

In the Russia-Ukraine War, which affects both countries, Türkiye has been advocating for the establishment of a fair peace from the very beginning, he said.

He also said that Türkiye has had the same principled stance towards Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon and has clearly expressed its support for the new ceasefire in Lebanon.

"We hope and wish for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza," he added.

"For a long time, we have been pointing out the possibility that the spiral of violence in the Middle East could affect Syria as well."

Recent events have confirmed and validated Türkiye's position, he said.

Asked about efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, Erdogan said: "So far, we have not seen Israel keep its promises on Gaza."

"When it comes to whether they will keep their promises in the future, we haven’t seen a sincere approach so far. I don't think we will see one moving forward."

“Because in a process where more than 50,000 people have been killed (by Israel in Gaza), what are we supposed to believe in? How can we trust, especially after the recent killings in Lebanon? So if they are promising a ceasefire, let's see it. Let these steps be taken in practice, and then we will believe it,” he said.