France's Le Pen leads no-confidence charge against PM Barnier
The no-confidence motion, spearheaded by the left-wing groups, is scheduled to be debated and voted on Wednesday.
"We are filing a motion of no-confidence and we will vote to censure the government," Le Pen says. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2024

French far-right National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen has confirmed that her party will move a no-confidence motion in parliament against the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Le Pen made the announcement during media talks outside parliament on Monday following Barnier's decision to avoid a vote in the lower house, the National Assembly, by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the contentious social security budget.

Le Pen criticised the legislation, calling it "deeply unfair" to the French people. "We are filing a motion of no-confidence, and we will vote to censure the government," she said.

She added that RN deputies would support motions of censure "wherever they come from", reaffirming their commitment to voting for both the left-wing groups' motions and their own.

Despite concessions made by the government, including adjustments to the budget, Barnier refused the RN's final demand to abandon the partial de-indexation of pensions.

Reactions from other parties

Laurent Wauquiez, leader of the right-wing Republicans, urged deputies to vote against the no-confidence motion, citing the need to avoid "the general interest or chaos".

He called on lawmakers to prioritise broader government stability.

Mathilde Panot, head of the left-wing group La France Insoumise (LFI), criticised the use of Article 49.3, stating: "We will no longer accept this authoritarianism from Emmanuel Macron, who continually forces through measures."

Panot confirmed that the New Popular Front would "of course" file a motion, adding, "It's not possible that in a democracy, the losers are the ones who govern."

The Ecologist and Social group also confirmed their support for the motion. "We must end the instability of a government that has no support," said Cyrielle Chatelain, its president.

Sandrine Rousseau, a member of the Ecologist group, called for the left-wing’s ideas to be prioritised in drafting and voting on laws rather than focusing on fracturing the New Popular Front.

Boris Vallaud, leader of the Socialist group, denounced the budget as a "very bad budget" and expressed his "anger" and "concern" over the government's decisions.

Political fallout

Earlier in the National Assembly, sensing a lack of majority support, Barnier exercised his discretionary powers under Article 49.3, which allows the government to pass legislation without parliamentary approval if it survives a subsequent vote of no-confidence.

Debate in the Assembly was subsequently suspended.

The no-confidence motion, spearheaded by the left-wing groups, is scheduled to be debated and voted on Wednesday.

If the motion passes, the Barnier government will fall, and ministers will serve in a caretaker capacity to handle current affairs, including potentially emergency legislation to prevent a government shutdown.

French President Emmanuel Macron would then be required to appoint a new prime minister, although there is no constitutional deadline for his decision.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
