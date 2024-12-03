Israel has breached its ceasefire with Lebanon around "100" times since the agreement went into effect last week, CNN has reported.

"A source with the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, says Israel has breached its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon 'approximately 100' times since the truce went into effect last week," CNN reported on Monday.

Earlier to UNIFIL comments, Israeli officials told CNN that the Israeli military's unilateral action to enforce the ceasefire wasn't enshrined in the agreement, and the US gave its approval to Tel Aviv to act under certain conditions.

CNN affiliate, KAN, also said on Monday that US special envoy Amos Hochstein told Tel Aviv that Israel has been violating the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Despite its violations, the US claimed the ceasefire "has been successful."

"Obviously, when you have any ceasefire, you can see violations of it," Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson, said.

The ceasefire went into effect on November 27. Since then, Israel has carried out daily strikes on Lebanon.