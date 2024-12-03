WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel breached Lebanon truce '100 times' — CNN
United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon sources tell US broadcaster that Tel Aviv has violated the ceasefire deal "100 times" since November 27.
Israel breached Lebanon truce '100 times' — CNN
Despite its violations, the US claimed the ceasefire "has been successful." / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 3, 2024

Israel has breached its ceasefire with Lebanon around "100" times since the agreement went into effect last week, CNN has reported.

"A source with the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, says Israel has breached its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon 'approximately 100' times since the truce went into effect last week," CNN reported on Monday.

Earlier to UNIFIL comments, Israeli officials told CNN that the Israeli military's unilateral action to enforce the ceasefire wasn't enshrined in the agreement, and the US gave its approval to Tel Aviv to act under certain conditions.

CNN affiliate, KAN, also said on Monday that US special envoy Amos Hochstein told Tel Aviv that Israel has been violating the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Despite its violations, the US claimed the ceasefire "has been successful."

"Obviously, when you have any ceasefire, you can see violations of it," Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson, said.

The ceasefire went into effect on November 27. Since then, Israel has carried out daily strikes on Lebanon.

RelatedWhat the Lebanese truce says about Israel's operation against Hezbollah
RECOMMENDED

Nine killed in Israeli aggression

On Monday, Israel killed nine people in its strikes in southern Lebanon after it said it was targeting dozens of Hezbollah targets amid the fragile ceasefire.

Lebanon's health ministry said the strikes killed five people and wounded two in the village of Haris "in an initial toll", while in the village of Tallous, another four people were killed and one wounded.

Earlier, the Hezbollah group said they launched retaliatory attacks in part of the border area between the two countries in response to the Israeli violations.

Despite violating the truce, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of a "serious violation" and vowed to "respond forcefully".

Under the deal, Hezbollah must withdraw its fighters from areas south of the river and dismantle its military infrastructure in the south.

As part of the agreement, the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers will deploy in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws over a period of 60 days.

Israel's aggression against Lebanon has killed nearly 4,000 people since October last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy